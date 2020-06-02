Lynchburg curfew underway until further notice

A curfew is underway in the city of Lynchburg until further notice, with an announcement each day by noon regarding its status. It's effective as of June 2 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The city says the curfew, which was voluntary but is now mandatory, is the result of "demonstrations, protests and civil unrest occuring within the city of Lynchburg as a result of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota (that) had the potential to seriously impact the city and its citizens."

Click here to watch Tuesday's news conference.

The curfew comes after illegal activity stemming from protests and riots that has resulted in injury to citizens and first responders, including police, who were shot at.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said “It sickens me to think that someone thinks it’s acceptable to take a weapon and shoot it at one of my officers.”

The chief says it will be in effect until the community is safe and people stop breaking the law as part of local protests.

Several police departments will help enforce the curfew.

A state of emergency was declared in Lynchburg June 1.

While the curfew is in place, "no person shall be present on any street, road, alley, avenue, park, or other public place in the city of Lynchburg with the following exceptions:"

- Persons traveling to and from work, home, or places of worship and persons performing the duties of their jobs

- Hospital personnel

- Members of the press

- State and City of Lynchburg employees and volunteers

- Military personnel including but not limited to national guard troops

- Employees of public utility companies

- Private emergency medical transport workers

