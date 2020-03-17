Lynchburg encourages residents to use alternative ways to pay bills

Step inside city hall five days a week and you can easily pay your bills.

A citizen pays in person at city hall. WDBJ7 photo.

However, with the coronavirus continuing to spread, officials here want people to consider alternative forms of paying.

"We're just hoping that people realize that they can make all their payments online. You can still use snail mail - stamps still work, so put your payments in the mail," said Donna Witt, chief financial officer.

Witt continues to watch over finances as coronavirus makes its way into central Virginia.

So far there are no cases confirmed in Lynchburg, but people are now being told to try to use different methods to pay their bills, rather than in person.

Using a drop-off box, located in city hall, is just one example.

"There is a slot there by the help desk that you can put your payments there that way you don't have to stand in line and pay face to face with the teller, so that is an option," said Witt.

Electronic payments are even easier, and they make the process quicker for the city.

"If we get more online payments, it means we have less in the mail to open, which is a longer process, so the more online payments we get the easier it is for us," said Witt.

And while the doors at city hall remain open for people who prefer to come in and pay, Witt says that staff will continue to do what they can to stay healthy.

"We have lots of hand sanitzer and they are stepping away to wash their hands often," said Witt.

For now there are no plans to stop in-person service, but staff continue to make efforts to keep their areas clean.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.