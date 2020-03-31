Lynchburg firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A man in his 30s who is a firefighter at Fire Station 1 in Lynchburg has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press briefing Tuesday.

The man was not in contact with any patients in the community the last time he worked, according to Lynchburg's Fire Chief. Officials also say the firefighter had not been at work since early last week.

All eight other firefighters the man was stationed with do not have symptoms, but are self-quarantining.

Fire Station 1 has temporarily closed and will undergo a deep cleaning procedure.

