Lynchburg firefighters dedicate new engine with 'wet down' ceremony

A new fire truck is now serving the residents of Lynchburg.

Firefighters dedicated a new Engine 3 with a wet down ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle, which cost just under $600,000, replaces a truck that was purchased in 2004.

"While that seems like a lot of money, it's through the generosity of city council and the citizens that we serve," said Lynchburg fire chief, Greg Wormser. "We want to make sure as a fire department that we have the best equipment money can buy."

Firefighters and city leaders pushed the engine into its new home at Lynchburg's fire station number 3.

The old engine 3 left the fire station right after Tuesday's ceremony. It will remain a part of the city's fleet as a reserve engine.

