Lynchburg firefighters recognized for saving people from burning building

Several members of the Lynchburg Fire department were recognized for their heroic actions Tuesday night.

City Council honored a group of firefighters for saving people from an apartment fire.

It happened two weeks ago at the James Crossing Apartments.

Four people, including two children, were trapped inside.

Firefighters say they train daily to be able to respond to intense situations.

“You know you have certain things that you need to do being assigned to a certain group, but when it came to the rescue and knowing that there was two young children up there, that kinda hits home for me because I’m a mom, so it kinda triggers that mother emotion," said Master Firefighter Holly Shackelford.

Each firefighter was honored with a certificate and a video was created to highlight their efforts.