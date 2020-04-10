Lynchburg furloughs 47 city employees due to coronavirus financial hit

City Manager, Bonnie Svrcek, has said 47 part-time City of Lynchburg employees have been furloughed due to the fiscal impact from the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the city, the City Manager will also recommend to City Council that funds be rescinded previously appropriated from the year's current budget.

“We are in an unprecedented time, both economically and health-wise. The pandemic has adversely affected local government financially just as it has affected both our local business community and our residents,” Svrcek says in the statement. “We are projecting a revenue shortfall for the current fiscal year (ending June 30, 2020) of approximately $5 million.”

“It is heart breaking to have to make these decisions, especially to have to furlough employees. We have an amazing work family who provides great services to the public every day."

