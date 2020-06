An organization held a voter registration event following protests this week.

Lynchburg RISE held the event Friday at Monument Terrace.

They say they decided to offer registration to encourage people to vote.

Anyone 18 or older, or turning 18 before November, was encouraged to come out.

Another registration event will start Saturday at 11 a.m. at Amazing Grace Church.

