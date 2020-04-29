Lynchburg gun range reopens after judge grants order, going against governor

A Lynchburg gun range reopened Wednesday afternoon, despite the governor’s executive order to close non-essential businesses.

SafeSide Tactical was granted a temporary order allowing it to operate.

The court sided with the range, saying the governor’s order goes against the state’s gun laws.

However, owners are required to abide by the governor’s order of no more than 10 people on the range.

They’ve also added dividers and are requiring staff and customers to wear masks as well as implementing a reservation system. “Everyone’s going to come in on the hour. So, if you make a reservation for one, you’ll be in a bay from 1 to about 1:30, 1:35 and then we’ll actually disinfect the whole bay while you’re checking out," expalined Mitchell Tyler, co-owner of SafeSide Tactical. "We run a clean facility anyway, so all of this is above and beyond the typical day of cleaning as well.”

There is a SafeSide location in Roanoke; however, this only applies to the Lynchburg location.

Roanoke's gun range is still closed.



Here are all the new rules set by SafeSide:

1. One 25yd bay will be open 12pm-8pm Mon-Sat in LYNCHBURG ONLY.

2. Only 1 customer per lane will be allowed, 9 max in range.

3. All range sessions will be by reservation only (via website) for now. Click here for more information.

4. All customers and staff in the range bay will be required to wear a face covering.

5. Customers may not enter the facility if they have symptoms of, have tested positive for, are presumptive positive for, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

6. Rental eye/ear protection remains suspended. Customers may bring or buy these items.

7. Rental guns will not be available for use at this time.

8. Waivers will need to be completed prior to arrival and/or on customer personal device.

9. We will be installing plexiglass shields at the check-in desk

10. We will not be collecting/holding drivers licenses (scan through the plexi)

11. We will be using paper lane cards (throw away after use).

12. Memberships will still be on hold. This is a tough one to navigate, we want to offer our members their benefits, but its also not fair to charge you when we understand you may not be able to or can not get on the range at the time they want. We don’t have the flexibility of charging only a few. If you were a member in good standing prior to shutdown, we will only charge the $10 reservation fee, but not the $6 additional fee.

13. Ladies day discounted rate will not be in effect until further notice

14. Range passes can be used for value ($16) but we can’t redeem them online, and we can’t give refunds for reservations. Customers would need to have a minimum $16 tab due at the end of range session ($6 lane fee and $10 in ammo for instance).

15. Social distancing stickers and tape lines will be placed on the floor. We reserve the right to ask you to leave if you cannot abide by the required rules.

For a complete list of new procedures and guidelines, click here.

