Lynchburg health center offering free dental services for children this weekend

Free dental services are being offered to children in the Lynchburg area this weekend.

Johnson Health Center is holding its third annual Give Kids a Smile event this weekend. Children 17 and under can get their teeth cleaned and check at no charge.

While the event is designed to help children without insurance, anyone under 17 can take part.

"They will be able to schedule appointments here, to continue their care with us," explained Taylor Cooke, lead patient engagement specialist for Johnson Health Center. "We also will have patient engagement specialists available on site to help them with our reduced fee and medicaid applications as well."

Give Kids a Smile is happening from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Johnson Health Center office on Atherholt Road in Lynchburg.

To schedule your appointment, call (434) 455-3260 ext. 1937 or 1939.

