Lynchburg judge to decide on constitutionality of Executive Order during pandemic

A Lynchburg judge is set to decide if the Governor's Executive Order (EO) to close non-essential businesses, specifically, indoor gun ranges is unconstitutional.

Circuit Court Judge Patrick F. Yeatts heard arguments via video conference Friday.

The plaintiffs, Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and SafeSide Tactical filed the lawsuit.

It alleges that EO53 exceeds the governor’s authority as a matter of state law and that it violates the right to keep and bear arms protected by state constitution. "There is no pandemic exception to the fundamental liberties that the Constitution of Virginia Safeguards," argued David Browne, the plaintiff's attorney.

"Both the emergency law, and other sources of authority give the Governor the power to do what he has done here," explained defense attorney Toby J. Heytens.

The plaintiff added the right to keep and bear arms, includes proper training. "The ability to have and operate and utilize shooting ranges is a fundamental part of the right to keep and bear arms because the right would be meaningless without the ability to acquire and maintain proficiency in firearms," said Browne.

The defense agreed that training is important, however, Heytens reminded the court that the executive order closes indoor ranges, not outdoor.

Heytens says public health is the Governor's top priority and firearms users can utilize other means to learn and practice. "When one contemplates what one being trained on how to use a firearm safely by another individual is, it becomes quickly apparent that we're talking about a prolonged period, presumably, where two people are in relatively close proximity with each other."

Judge Yeatts says he is going to take the arguments under advisement over the weekend.

He says he'll release a letter with his decision before noon on Monday.

