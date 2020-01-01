Lynchburg leaders begin 2020 with prayer, call to action

A call to action. That's how one minister in the Lynchburg area kicked off the new year.

Pastor Finny Mathew led a New Year's Day prayer service, where he urged people in the congregation to both pray and act on the needs of their community.

Issues Mathew said will need to be addressed in 2020 include homelessness, mental illness, and lowering Lynchburg's poverty rate.

"We believe that God can do amazing things when we pray and God can change the nation," said Mathew, a pastor who co-founded The Lighthouse Community Center of Lynchburg. "God can change our city and God can do greater things if we come in unity."

Wednesday's service at at Court Street United Methodist Church was hosted by "Unity in our Community," a coalition of civic leaders, law enforcement, and members of clergy.

