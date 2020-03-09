Lynchburg mall implementing new youth policy in wake of weekend fight

Lynchburg’s mall is reinstating a policy after a fight broke out over the weekend.

The Youth Escort Program will go into effect this week.

It's in response to a large fight that broke out at River Ridge Mall Saturday night.

Video circulating on social media shows a large crowd inside the mall and what appears to be an altercation.

Lynchburg police were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. to break up the fight.

Although some varying opinions, most are not opposed to the idea.

A similar policy was implemented in 2014.

It was then eliminated in July of 2018 to encourage more shoppers while efforts to revitalize the mall were just beginning.

Saturday night’s incident marked several calls Lynchburg Police have responded to at the mall.

According to data, while most calls for service or minor infractions, law enforcement responded to the mall about 80 times over the last year.

That’s including several assaults, disorderly and trespassing calls as well as vandalism, shoplifting and larcenies.

Saturday night’s fight forced security to shut down the mall early.

Two juveniles were arrested and charges are pending.

Mall management released the following statement:

River Ridge announced today that Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6 p.m. to property close, a Youth Supervision Program will be implemented on Friday, March 13. The program calls for any guest under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older during these times, and at any other times at the property’s discretion, as part of River Ridge’s ongoing effort to promote a comfortable weekend shopping experience.

“As a vibrant destination serving Lynchburg and the surrounding communities, our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, retailers and employees,” said Louise Dudley, general manager of River Ridge. “Beginning this weekend, River Ridge will implement a youth supervision program that will help actively promote the comfortable and family-focused experience our patrons expect.”

The program takes into account the youth who work at River Ridge retailers and enjoy spending time at Regal Cinemas for weekend movies.

“We’ve certainly taken this into consideration with our new program,” Dudley said. “Youth workers can still work at River Ridge during Friday and Saturday evening shifts, and teenagers visiting Regal Cinemas for a movie will still be able to do so, using the two property entrances adjacent to the theater.”

River Ridge encourages adults and families to continue to visit on Friday and Saturday evenings for family time. The Youth Supervision Program represents only a small portion of the property’s hours.

“We want River Ridge to truly be a first-class destination for the community to experience and enjoy,” Dudley said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming adults and their families during these designated hours.”

The program states:

• River Ridge visitors under 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday evenings after 6:00 P.M., or any other time the program is in effect.

• Security will begin monitoring those entering the center at 6:00 P.M. on Friday and Saturday evenings.

• Unescorted youth shopping prior to 6:00 P.M. on Friday and Saturday evenings must leave the property by 6:00 P.M. or be joined by a parent or guardian.

• Unescorted youth will be asked to leave the center after 6:00 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays, or any other time the program is in effect.

The full program can be found at www.shopriverridgemall.com.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

