Lynchburg man arrested after Crab Du Jour burglary

A Lynchburg man is in custody following a burglary that took place at Crab Du Jour in March.

Lynchburg police officers responded to the restaurant at 3810 Wards Road for a report of burglary on March 19 around 2:30 p.m.

Security cameras captured a white man breaking the front doors and leaving with several items. He returned several hours later and took additional items.

Officers identified the suspect as 59-year-old Michael Anthony Rowe of Lynchburg. On March 20, Rowe was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

