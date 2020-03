Lynchburg Police have arrested a man after a search warrant led to the discovery of narcotics and money.

Harold Stewart, 34, of Lynchburg was arrested when police found more than a pound of marijuana, nearly four dozen Oxycodone pills and cash.

Stewart is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic and one count of possession to distribute marijuana.

He is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.