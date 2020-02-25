Lynchburg man celebrates milestone birthday with 'monumental' hike

A Lynchburg man is celebrating his birthday with a "monumental" climb.

Ben Cowgill turns 65 Wednesday and, in honor of that milestone, he decided to hike up and down Lynchburg's Monument Terrace staircase 65 times.

There are 139 steps on the steep incline between Church and Court streets, which means Cowgill will end up climbing up and down 9,000 stairs by the time he's finished!

Cowgill says he was looking for a way to embrace health and challenge himself in a new way for his birthday.

"I looked up at Monument Terrace and thought I wonder if I could do that 65 times in a single day. That would be fun," Cowgill told WDBJ7. "65 for 65. That's what I decided to do."

Cowgill started his challenge at 7 Tuesday morning and hopes to finish before the end of the day.

