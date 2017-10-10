Advertisement

Lynchburg man dead after shooting in August

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2017 at 11:20 AM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man died Monday as a result of a shooting August 31.

34-year-old Jermain Shamont Hawkins was shot several times near Rodes St. and Rivermont Ave. around 4:36 a.m. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and then UVA for additional medical treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Robinson at 434-455-6116 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or cvcrimestoppers.org, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.

