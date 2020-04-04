Lynchburg man in custody after 2 hour standoff with police

A man is in custody after a standoff with the Lynchburg Police Department for over two hours.

Officers responded to the 1300-block of Church Street just before 5 p.m. for a trouble unknown. They determined Eric Weber, 46, had held a female against her will and assaulted her.

Weber barricaded himself on top of hill at 13th and Main streets. Members of the LPD Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with Weber for more than two hours before he came down and was taken into custody.

Weber is charged with assault and battery, abduction, and preventing someone from calling law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation.

