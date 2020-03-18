Lynchburg non-profit delivers food to elderly, those who can't afford supplies

An organization in Lynchburg is working to make sure no one goes hungry during the coronavirus disruption.

One Community, One Voice is packing and delivering boxes of food for the elderly and people who can't afford to buy supplies on their own.

Organizers say there are many people in the Lynchburg area who are not being reached by other feeding initiatives.

"We reached a grandmother yesterday, who just left the hospital," said Camm, a pastor and co-founder of One Community, One Voice. "She was rather ill. She's been out of the hospital two days and she's raising four grandkids. There are many needs like this that exist in our community."

In addition to deliveries, food boxes can also be picked up in person at Living Word Ministries on Taylor Street in Lynchburg from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

To request a delivery, call (434) 420-2266

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.