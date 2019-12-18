Lynchburg nonprofit giving away clothes to those in need

Free clothes just in time for Christmas! That's what one local nonprofit is offering.

WDBJ7 photo

Park View Community Mission, which generally operates as a food pantry, has received a lot of donated clothes recently.

So, to clear space, they're giving it all away!

Folks in need can find clothing and shoes for all ages and seasons, including winter wear. "So we're trying to clear them out. Hopefully we'll be able to do better things with our clothing aspect, but the main thing we're trying to do is to let people know we do have winter clothing, and it's the time of year that people need scarves and coats and hats," said Earl Larkins, a spokesperson for Park View Community Mission.

The free shop is in the lower level of The Plaza and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day until Saturday.

