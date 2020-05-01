Lynchburg nurse sails to NYC to help with COVID-19 patients in the ICU

It takes a lot of faith to leave your home and head to a city you've only ever visited a few times.

I was working in Lynchburg as a nurse," said Rachel Hartley during a Facetime call.

But life can change in an instant, and one month ago, that instant, was a calling.

"Things were really slow [in Lynchburg] because we were taking measures to help reduce the spread, so we weren't doing elective surgeries," said Hartley.

The lives of Rachel and her husband Taylor were about to be uprooted to where the virus is rampant: Brooklyn New York.

Their transportation? A family sailboat.

"The sailing community responded instantly and I was shocked," said Rachel.

Docking their boat nearby to the hospital and having access to things like fresh water was at first a hurdle.

"It would have been close to like $10,000 dollars a month which is way more than we'd be willing to pay," said Taylor Hartley.

But a hurdle they were able to easily jump over.

One 15 Brooklyn Marina is footing the bill for the entire two month contact Rachel signed with New York University hospital. Taylor, a photographer and college recruiter, can work remotely.

So the couple packed up, ready to live on a 50 ft boat for as long as needed. With two other medical professionals, the foursome journeyed for 3 days on the water. Taylor served as the captain. Shortly after arriving, Rachel traded in her anesthesia prep nurse duties for ICU duties.

"Just to give you an idea, they normally have 26 ICU beds and at their peak they had 100 ICU beds that they had to transform. Yeah, so it's pretty crazy."

But sometimes crazy is part of the calling. For the Hartleys, it's all about being flexible and having faith.

"My faith is the most important thing in my life and honestly I don't know how people can go through such a tough situation and work in such a tough environment without having faith and hope in something," said Rachel.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.