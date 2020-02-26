Lynchburg office tower undergoing $8 million conversion to residential space

Standing tall in the Lynchburg skyline, The Allied Arts Building is one of the city's most prominent structures.

Built in 1931, the tower was home to professional offices for most of its life. Today, Blair Godsey and his partners at The Altus Group are converting Allied Arts into a residential space. 38 condominiums are being constructed on the building's upper floors, with room for commercial tenants on the ground level.

"It's a historic, iconic building," Godsey told WDBJ7. "We knew it would be a good opportunity to redevelop."

Godsey is already familiar with downtown Lynchburg. In the last ten years, his group has spent more than $60 million in the area, building everything from loft apartments to restaurants and a, most recently, boutique hotel. The Virginian opened in 2018, directly across the street from Allied Arts.

"Now that The Virginian is complete and doing very well, we thought it was time to take on this project," Godsey said.

Godsey's group is also restoring the nearby Carter Glass Building to serve as the headquarters of a software company.

Ashley Kershner with the Downtown Lynchburg Association says the investments will encourage even more development.

"It's an incredible building and to see someone finally take it on and restore it is going to be a really big deal for downtown," said Kershner.

The Allied Arts condos will be rentals at first and go up for sale in about five years, when Godsey is no longer limited by historic tax credit provisions.

Godsey says those incentives, combined with available buildings, have made Lynchburg an attractive place for him to develop.

"I'm a believer," said Godsey. "I'm very bullish on downtown Lynchburg and Lynchburg in general."

A city that could see even more investment from The Altus Group in the future. While he wouldn't reveal details, Godsey said he is eyeing other properties in Lynchburg's downtown for future development.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.