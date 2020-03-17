Lynchburg organization seeks donations to assist vulnerable population

A Lynchburg organization that helps people transition out of homelessness says its facing some unique challenges because of the coronavirus.

Leaders of Miriam's House say they're working with 50 adults and around 35 children right now, who are trying to re-build their lives.

Those people were already facing obstacles, but thanks to the coronavirus they're now dealing with lost wages and having to find childcare while school is out of session.

"That disruption in their income means that they're less likely to be able to pay their April rent and their April bills," said Miriam's House executive director, Sarah Quarantotto. "Moving forward, if this continues, they will be impacted for months to come."

Miriam's House is asking people to donate non-perishable food, hand soap, all-purpose cleaner, toilet paper, and money to assist its clients.

Items can be taken to 409 Magnolia Street in Lynchburg, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Financial donations can be made online by visiting www.miriamshouseprogram.org/donate

