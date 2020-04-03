Lynchburg parks see increase in foot traffic

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has seen a sharp increase in public parks usage.

As a result, they say they're having issues with trash and cleaning up behind pets.

They're making extra sanitation efforts and also placing additional trash cans around their areas, but want to remind people to keep the parks and trails clean.

They say they've also received complaints about large groups.

They're placing signs up to remind people of guidelines they should stick to.

"Our staff is spending a lot of time doing extra sanitary measures and we don't have extra staff. So, the extra people in the park are causing an issue with keeping everything clean, and we just ask people to do their part," said Chris Higgins, parks service manager.

They expect more people to use the parks and trails as the weather gets warmer.

