Advertisement

Suspect in custody following seven-hour standoff

WDBJ7 Photo.
WDBJ7 Photo.(WDBJ)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lynchburg Police have taken a suspect into custody following a standoff that lasted more than seven hours.

Officers originally responded to Jackson Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of an assault.

Police say when officers arrived, they attempted to speak with 50-year-old Shawn Calloway, who proceeded to barricade himself in a home.

Members of the department’s Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted with taking Calloway into custody. Chemical agents were used after multiple attempts to speak with the suspect.

Calloway is being charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation and abduction.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge
Two Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled regional jail
Neisha Ringgold (Norfolk), Celina Robinson (Leesville) and Kendra Luckett (Bristol) share their...
Virginians share frustrating experiences with Virginia Employment Commission

Latest News

Two more arrested in connection with Radford incident; one sought
(AP)
Multiple license plates reported stolen throughout Lynchburg
According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this...
Tanker filled with 6K gallons of milk tips over in Kentucky
Some Virginia health districts moving to Phase 1c vaccinations
Courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office
Police: Owner of dog training facility arrested, charged with animal cruelty