Suspect in custody following seven-hour standoff

Lynchburg Police have taken a suspect into custody following a standoff that lasted more than seven hours.

Officers originally responded to Jackson Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of an assault.

Police say when officers arrived, they attempted to speak with 50-year-old Shawn Calloway, who proceeded to barricade himself in a home.

Members of the department’s Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted with taking Calloway into custody. Chemical agents were used after multiple attempts to speak with the suspect.

Calloway is being charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation and abduction.