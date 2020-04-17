Suspect in custody following seven-hour barricade

UPDATE: LPD has taken a suspect into custody following a barricade that lasted more than seven hours.

Officers originally responded to the 80 block of Jackson Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with 50-year-old Shawn Calloway, who proceeded to barricade himself in a home.

Members of the department’s Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted with taking Calloway into custody. Chemical agents were used after multiple attempts to speak with the suspect.

Calloway is being charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation and abduction.

This is an ongoing investigation.

ALERT: We are on scene of a barricade near First and Jackson Streets. We ask the public to avoid the area at this time. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) April 17, 2020

