Lynchburg police investigate burglary on Lakeside Drive

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary at Apple Ford Friday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a burglary at 6:39 a.m. at the 2100 block of Lakeside Drive. They believe the incident happened between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. when two white men entered the business and left on foot with stolen goods.

The investigation is ongoing and the Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 434-455-6116.

