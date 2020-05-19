Lynchburg police investigating April shooting incident

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired into an occupied building last month.

Just before 3:30 a.m. April 21, officers responded to the 100-block of Hillside Court for a report of shots fired. Officers determined two vehicles drove by and shot at the residence.

LPD is looking for a white sedan and a dark colored sedan in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

