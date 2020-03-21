Lynchburg police investigating after man shot multiple times

They Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man showed up to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to Lynchburg General Hospital just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The gunshot wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the victim was not cooperative with law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.