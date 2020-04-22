Lynchburg Police make arrest in home invasion and robbery

Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection to a home invasion and robbery April 17.

Police said 26-year-old Garry Sparks of Lynchburg was taken into custody. Sparks is charged with robbery, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

This stems from an incident April 17, when officers were called to the 100 block of Countryplace Lane around 10:04 p.m. for a report of a home invasion and robbery. Police said the two suspects entered the residence, assaulted the resident and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Lynchburg Police ask anyone with information to call Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You may also submit an anonymous tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

