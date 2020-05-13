Lynchburg police search for armed robbery suspect

Lynchburg police are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery at the Marathon Quick-E on Wards roads.

Officers responded to the call at 11:52 on May 12.

According to a press release, a man armed with a machete entered the store and left with an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

The suspect then fled on foot in the direction of Sheffield Drive.

The suspect is described as a black man between 5'8" abd 5'10", wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and wearing a black mask covering his face.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident contact them at 434-455-6161.

