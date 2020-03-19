Lynchburg policy changes amid COVID-19 concerns include deferred water payments

The city of Lynchburg has announced new policy changes, which include the lifting of parking restrictions, a hiring freeze for non-public safety positions, and a penalty free payment deferment for water resources.

The city's Department of Water Resources is suspending all water service cutoffs for non-payment through May 15. Late fees will also be waived during this time.

This comes as a measure to ensure Lynchburg residents are able to practice good hygiene by washing their hands with soap and water to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We know our citizens are concerned about their families, and ensuring they have reliable water and wastewater services allow them to focus on staying healthy and well. We remain committed to providing those services while maintaining all public health and safety standards.” said City Manager Bonnie Svrcek.

Customers are urged to make every effort to keep their accounts current during the period when disconnections are suspended and to use payment methods other than visiting City Hall in person. Residents may mail their payments using one of the online payment options available on the City’s website at www.lynchburgva.gov

The City Manager has also authorized businesses to defer payment of certain taxes without penalty, interest, and collection activities.

In addition, the city has placed a hiring freeze on all non-public safety positions for the immediate future.

Beginning Friday, March 20, 2020, parking restrictions will be lifted in the following areas for free public parking:

• Jefferson Street - All on-street two-hour time limits

• Jefferson Street Lot (located behind Water Dog Restaurant) - Paid hourly parking spaces ONLY located in the middle of the lot

• Depot Lot - Paid parking

• Crossroads Lot - Paid parking

• Clay Street Parking Deck - Middle level paid parking

