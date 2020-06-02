Lynchburg protest at Monument Terrace calls for unity, change

"No justice, no peace."

Protesters laid on the ground to show what George Floyd experienced. WDBJ7 photo.

It's become a familiar chant as protests continue in Lynchburg.

Tuesday morning a couple hundred protesters gathered around Monument Terrace to demand change in the Hill City and across the country.

"Fresh and creative ideas and leadership is definitely needed here in our city, in your community, Lynchburg, Virginia," said one speaker.

Signs representing what the protesters stood for filled the air.

A demonstration showed what George Floyd experienced when he was on the ground.

"Somebody help me. Somebody please help me. We all citizens in this city. Please help me."

As those demonstrations wrapped up, a Lynchburg police officer made the decision to offer help.

He extended his hand to those on the ground.

"Making a gesture like that would bond the community and let's heal and then have real dialogue to solve real problems instead of getting out on the streets and destroying property," said Rodney Carson, Lynchburg police officer.

A couple protesters there also highlighted the role that the next generation plays in this movement.

"We need to portray our young people in a more positive light because truth be told, it took the courage of the young people to get this whole movement going," said one protester who didn't want to be named.

"We have to be able to look past the looting and the rioting and realize those are not the protesters, those are not what the people want," said Isabella Billings.

What they say they want is to remember George Floyd and to make a lasting change in the future.

"When are y'all going to stand up and say it's wrong? When are y'all going to come out and say we won't have blackface, we won't have black lives killed? When are you going to come help?" said Antoine Edwards III.

