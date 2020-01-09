Lynchburg public works gathering feedback on proposed trash removal changes

Drive along Lynchburg streets and you'll often see brush and other bulky items piled among the city's trashcans.

Heavy garbage is picked up on regular trash days and the overflow is creating a problem.

"We're not able to keep up with demand," said Lynchburg Public Works director Gaynelle Hart. "We've got to do something different."

Hart said the city is thinking about scheduling brush and bulk trash removal.

"Right now people just put stuff out whenever they want to put stuff out," Hart said. "What we're trying to do is make that a more scheduled process."

The city is considering a handful of changes to its trash removal service after gathering recommendations from a consultant.

Other ideas include monthly billing, instead of charging customers for the annual tags that are currently offered.

"Many localities do that already, so we're considering doing that," Hart explained."

Longer term the city is thinking about doing away with the multiple trash bin sizes it currently offers and requiring every customer to have one, 96-gallon cart.

"This would give people more ability to throw things away," said Hart. "For those basement clean outs and closet clean outs, people would have more room."

Along with changes to service could come additional costs for customers. Under the current monthly rates, residential trash collection costs anywhere from $55 to $100 per year. Proposed changes would raise the cost for all customers to around $230 per year by 2025.

Right now revenue from trash collection only covers about a third of the city's $3-million trash budget. Hart said city leaders need feedback from the public before any changes are implemented.

"You already know what you like and don't like about our trash system, so we just encourage you to come out and share your ideas and thoughts," said Hart.

The city is hosting two public meetings to gather feedback

January 9, 6:30 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library

January 16, 6:30 p.m. at Sandusky Middle School

Public works will use feedback gathered at those meetings to form a report on trash removal that will be presented to city council January 28.

