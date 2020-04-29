Lynchburg retirement community gets animal visit during pandemic

Most days at The Summit you might find some residents walking around campus.

A resident pets one of the horses that visited The Summit Wednesday. WDBJ7 photo.

Wednesday, however, a few farm animals took that role by storm.

"Well, you can't see it behind the masks, but I know there's a lot of smiles there," said Brenda Dixton, The Summit marketing director.

Folks were treated to a visit by two horses and a chicken.

During a time when many of these people can't get out, having a few animals stop by made for a nice change of pace.

For Jean Reynolds, seeing these animals reminds her of days from a few decades ago.

"When I was young I was raised on a tobacco farm, the only riding horses I got to do was actually some mule, and we pulled tobacco and I would work at the barn all morning, get on the mule and ride him home," said Reynolds.

To make that deal sweeter, she says they aren't just any animals. They're ones brought by her family.

"But they are animal lovers, the whole family, they love them. They have - I think right now have 17 horses, they have a herd of cows, they have two sheep," said Reynolds.

The visit was well-received not only by residents, but also by staff.

For Terri Layne, it was an opportunity to give back to someone she's known for years.

"I was blessed today. I saw a lady coming out with her mask and I thought it was somebody I knew from years ago and indeed it was her. She reminded me that all those years she blessed me and now I've blessed her," said Layne, Centra Hospice business development director.

