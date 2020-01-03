Lynchburg schedules temporary lane closure on Old Forest Road

Old Forest road from Chapel Lane to Peace Street will temporarily have a lane closure for a week in January.

Southbound traffic on Old Forest Road will be restricted to one lane due to construction work from January 9 through January 16.

Crews from Shentel will be performing aerial line installations in the area during that week, excluding weekends.

Drivers can expect minor delays and use caution while traveling through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have road access at all times.

