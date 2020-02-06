Lynchburg scholarship initiative receives $500,000 boost

In a few years Terrell Clark hopes to run his own business, using the knowledge he's gaining as a student at Central Virginia Community College.

"I've been blessed with this opportunity," said Clark, a CVCC sophomore. "I've just got to see it all the way through."

Clark came to CVCC after graduating from Lynchburg City Schools. Scholarship money is helping him pay for classes.

"Honestly, I am not paying a single dime out of pocket to come to school and it's a blessing," Clark said.

Clark is an example of what the Lynchburg Beacon of Hope has been trying to accomplish since the non-profit was founded nine years ago.

"For many of our young students, it's not an ability gap," said Lynchburg Beacon of Hope executive director, Laura Lacy Hamilton. "It's an opportunity gap."

Last year the Beacon of Hope launched a new initiative called "Stay Close, Go Far." Every student in Lynchburg City Schools is eligible to receive up to $8,000 to cover the cost of taking classes at CVCC for two years, or a similar amount to attend a four-year school.

Since the program launched, the number of Lynchburg city graduates attending CVCC jumped 60 percent, from 83 students in 2018, to 140 students in 2019. Overall, Lynchburg City Schools has seen a 10% increase in the number of graduates pursuing a college education or technical training.

On Thursday the effort received a major financial boost, with a $500,000 donation from Lynchburg residents George and Cinda Hurt.

"It is no longer absolutely sufficient to just get a high school education," Hurt told WDBJ7. "We need to channel and stimulate these young people to move ahead."

With support from donors like Hurt, the Beacon of Hope plans to continue offering scholarships and connecting students with opportunities to better their lives beyond high school.

