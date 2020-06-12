Lynchburg sees free community coronavirus testing event

In Lynchburg, a free coronavirus test drive-thru was done Friday.

A person undergoes a drive-thru test for the coronavirus. WDBJ7 photo.

The event was held at Community Access Network from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.

People also had the option to do a walk-up test as well.

No insurance was required, only an ID.

Organizers said they had a goal of doing 400 tests.

"We've had very limited amounts of testing supplies, particularly in Virginia, and so we haven't been able to test everyone who's wanted a test, so we're real excited that we have this event that allows anyone who wants a test to get a test," said Christina Delzingaro, Community Access Network CEO.

Folks should get their test results back by next Thursday.

