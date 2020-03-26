Lynchburg shooting suspect taken into custody after investigation

A suspect has been taken in custody by the Lynchburg Police Department after a shooting incident last week.

The incident happened on March 19 at 11:05 p.m. in the 800-block of Greenfield Drive.

Officers investigated reports of shots fired and found Raynard Graves, Sr., 50, had fired multiple shots in the 800-block of Greenfield Drive.

A warrant was obtained on Graves for reckless handling of a firearm, trespassing, attempting to maliciously shoot, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging firearm in the city.

On March 25, Graves was found by officers on the 1500-block of Florida Avenue and was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants.

After detaining Graves, officers found him in possession of spice, cocaine, and a firearm.

Graves has been charged with the following:

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs

• Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

• Altering a firearm serial number

• Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

• Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this case.

