Lynchburg softball tournament raising thousands to support autism research

A tournament happening this weekend in Lynchburg is attracting athletes from across the state and raising money to support autism research.

Richard Dean is organizing an event called Solving the Puzzle. It's a two-day softball tournament, benefiting the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

Dean had a goal of raising $,000, but interest was much higher than expected. So far the event has brought in more than $6,000

"The community support for this has been incredible," Dean told WDBJ7. "This is the first year for this event, and to have the turnout from the teams but also the community as a whole has been awesome."

The Solving the Puzzle benefit softball tournament is happening Saturday and Sunday at Peaksview Park in Lynchburg. Registration is still open for Sunday's co-ed games. Volunteers are needed to umpire games and carry out various tasks.

You can learn more about the event by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/solving-the-puzzle-benefit-tou/2521152528205891/

