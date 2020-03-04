Lynchburg students celebrate completion of new school gymnasium

Students at two Lynchburg elementary schools have a new place to exercise.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the opening of a new gymnasium at Bedford Hills Elementary School.

Standalone gyms were built at both Bedford Hills and Sheffield elementary recently. Until now, physical education classes at both schools were held in the school's cafeteria.

"We are so excited that our children will have a safe, weather-free opportunity to play," said Bedford Hills Elementary School principal, Sherri Steele.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Sheffield's new gym will be held Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.