Lynchburg students rewarded with free bicycles for good behavior, grades

Good behavior has its benefits, as students in Lynchburg City Schools are learning.

A handful of children at Perrymont and Heritage elementary schools received bicycles Friday as part of the "Believing In Kids Excelling," or "B.I.K.E." program. The initiative is a partnership between One Community, One Voice, and Lynchburg's police, firefighters, and Commonwealth's Attorney.

Each quarter, students who improve their grades, attendance, or attitude have an opportunity to win a free bike.

"When we're giving away the bikes, we hear a lot of the kids in the hallway, talking about how this is going to encourage them to come to school," said Heritage Elementary School assistant principal, Daniel Boyers. "They can win a bike next quarter and they know they have to come to school to win the bike."

More than 60 Lynchburg students have received bicycles since the B.I.K.E. program started last year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.