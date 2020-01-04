Lynchburg suspect arrested on 16 charges

A man in Lynchburg was arrested following a traffic stop Saturday and has received 16 charges.

According to the Lynchburg PD, Andrew Mills Cox, 35, of Lynchburg, was stopped in the 2300 block of Wards Road and arrested in collaboration with the U.S. Marshall's Service on numerous outstanding warrants.

His charges include:

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Hit-and-Run

-Eluding

-Reckless driving, speeding 20+ mph

-Driver not stopping; unattended property damage >$250

-Driver not stopping; unattended property damage <$250

-Two counts of reckless driving; parking lot and church and/or business

-Driving while revoked

-Fictitious plate

-Illegal u-turn

-Fail to obey traffic sign

-Crossing double yellow line

-Unregistered motor vehicle

-Fail to signal when turning

-Possession of marijuana

-Evasion of traffic control device

No further details have been released.

