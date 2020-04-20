Lynchburg teaching pastor recovers from coronavirus

A Lynchburg pastor is officially coronavirus-free after battling the severe disease for nearly four weeks.



On April 4, Thomas Road Baptist Church announced Charles Billingsley tested positive for the virus.



The teaching pastor says his symptoms ranged from dry coughs to severe headaches and difficulty breathing. "I didn't realize honestly how bad off I was. I didn't realize how severe the case I had until my doctor told me last week that if I wasn't in decent shape, I'd be dead," said Billingsley.

His symptoms started mild but became more severe, and he was admitted into a hospital for several days. "But I will say just watching all these nurses and workers coming and going out of the room, man we've got some real American heroes out there. They do a great job," he added.

Billingsley said miraculously, no one else in his family has tested positive for the virus.

He says now that he is virus free, he is going to donate blood to help fight the virus.

