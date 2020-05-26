Lynchburg student, recovering from COVID-19, relying on faith during recovery

A local student is officially COVID-free after battling the virus for nearly a month.

Grayson Alder was diagnosed with coronavirus in April.

Several days in a hospital room was just the beginning for the Alder family. “Once I started going home, I felt better, but then that’s when mentally, and you know, physically, it started catching up to me," the 18-year-old said.

That’s because the rising high school senior was born with a compromised immune system. “She has always had to battle different things ever since she was born, so out of everyone, it was hard to once again see she had to battle something so serious," recalled Chandler Alder, Grayson's brother.

When the pandemic hit, the family started taking precautions. “We had done everything we could to keep her safe from the virus," explained Lori Alder, Grayson's mother.

“I was the only one going to the grocery store, I was wearing mask," said Grayson's father, Jeff Alder.

But Grayson got sick anyway.

After days in the hospital, the journey to recovery from home seemed the most difficult.

Filled with fevers and shakes, the light at the end of the tunnel was dim. “These fevers were violent, just 30 to 40 minutes of her just shaking," explained Jeff.

“It was almost like seizures the kind of shaking I had," added Grayson.

But the outpouring of love and support from family and friends and their deep faith in God, the Alders say, is what got them through. “I just had to keep turning to God," Grayson said.

It would be 25 days before Grayson would test negative for the virus, but her recovery isn’t over yet. “Even though she’s considered COVID-free, she’s still having health issues she’s dealing with because of the virus," Lori said.

For now, the Alders say they’re taking it day by day and praising God though it all.

