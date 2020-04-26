Lynchburg teen looks to experiment with music during time at home

There are lots of ways you can spend your time as a teenager with no school and no organized activities.

At 14, Toby Bradner has learned a thing or two when it comes to spending his time.

He spends it making music.

"Like whether that be music, writing, or playing games with friends or just talking to someone, find that outlet, because that's so important to have and all this energy and negative darkness has to go somewhere and so you have to put it out somewhere," said Bradner.

It's his outlet and for the last two years, he's been able to do it all from his basement.

"A year ago I got a ukulele and I started playing piano, but I really started writing songs on ukulele, so I would like, I had a little melody in my head and then this chord goes with this, and that's kind of how it started," said Bradner.

While he wouldn't put a specific genre on the tracks he writes and produces, he says they lean alternative mixed with pop, but each song is different.

"During quarantine especially, I've learned so many tools, and production tools and cool vocal things and layering tracks so I have all of these things in my tool belt, so I'm just getting better every time."

But remember, Toby is only 14. He has a long way to go, and a lot of big dreams ahead.

"Play live. In front of a whole bunch of people in front of people who know my songs because it's so powerful when an artist is on stage and everybody is singing the lyrics," said Bradner.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.