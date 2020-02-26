Lynchburg wedding gown store telling brides to order early in anticipation for Coronavirus delays

News of a wedding dress shortage from the Coronavirus has some brides on edge.

Celebration Bridal in Lynchburg is warning brides to shop early.

Owners say there is a disruption in the supply line because many factories in China have closed down.

They say it could even impact gowns that aren't made in China. "So even if your dress is not made in China, if it's made in Indonesia, it's possible that the thread, the buttons, the lace would have come through China at some point. They're being careful and they want to make sure they're taking care of their employees and we want to make sure we're taking care of our brides," explained Leecy Fink, co-owner of Celebration Bridal

Owners say they've gotten some calls from brides asking about the shortage.

Celebration Bridal keeps most dresses in stock and is prepared.

