Lynchburg woman killed in Nelson County crash

One woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County.

The crash took place just after 8:30 Sunday night. The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling on Patrick Henry Highway near Fishertown Lane when she ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign and then the embankment. The impact caused the car to cross back onto the road before it ran off the other side, striking a pile of logs and a utility pole.

The driver, 58-year-old Veronica Jones of Lynchburg, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A trooper with Virginia State Police inspected the scene and found a large rock inside the car, which had broken the windshield. It is believed the rock hit the driver and was likely the cause of death.

VSP asks that anyone who was in the area between 8:20 and 8:30 p.m. on March 1 and may have witnessed the incident to call 434-352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.

