MCPS considers three-year-old pilot preschool program

Montgomery County Public Schools is looking to make preschool available for students as young as three years old.

Currently, the district is surveying families to see if a pilot three-year-old preschool program is something they would want.

If approved at the state level, students will need to meet requirements, like being income eligible or special needs, to be able to start school a year early.

“If parents haven’t had a great school experience, the earlier we can make those connections and build those bridges with families, the stronger we become as a school community,” said Crystal Fentress, a Virginia preschool initiative teacher.

Officials said four-year-olds are not coming to school for kindergarten with the skills needed to be successful.

“We don’t really have enough students in the county attending preschool, and the more students we can get to attend a preschool will definitely get our students ready for kindergarten and we will see better reading scores in the future,” said Emily Altizer, the county’s administrator of literacy programs.

If the application is approved by the state, MCPS will be making plans this summer to figure out how many students can start in the program.

