MCPS delivers meals on buses to students

Tuesday marked the second day for schools across Virginia being closed during the pandemic. School systems across our region have pans in place to make sure kids don’t go hungry.

In Montgomery County, they’re taking a different approach. Bus drivers are running their regular routes, just four hours later while instructional assistants help to distribute breakfast and lunch to kids at the stop.

“When we were looking at possibilities for closing last week, thinking that it might happen in the near future, we wanted to try and eliminate the number of barriers a child might have to get food,” said Public Information Officer Brenda Drake. “This isn’t a snow day, so we’re going to try and keep our activities going. We’re still learning, we’re just not learning in the classroom, we’re still feeding kids we’re just not doing it in the building.”

The district was coming up with these plans right before the governor announced all schools must close at the end of last week.

On Tuesday, WDBJ7 rode along on Bus #57 with Bobbie Hale and Jamie Ahner during their second day on the route.

“We are feeding the kids and we’re having a blast doing it, and it went great yesterday,” Hale said. “We want to be there for our kids because even though we’re not in the school I still miss my kids, I do, I miss my kids every day and I love being with them. This way we still get to be with the kids.”

At each stop, kids got to choose which kind of milk they wanted with their meals. They are able to take two with them, one for each meal.

“There are some families that don’t have food and we want to make sure everybody has a healthy meal to start their day,” Hale said. “We’re happy to help.”

The meal distribution program is free for all students. The district is not preparing meals for every single student, as they don’t believe everyone will be taking part each day. They have staff on hand to make more meals in case there aren’t enough so every student can have a full belly.

Buses will continue serving food five days a week.

Bus driver Dale Martin said he is cleaning his bus twice a day now to cut back on germs. Both Hale and Ahner were sanitizing their gloves after each stop on the route to minimize the spread of germs.

