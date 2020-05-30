MCPS holds in-person, socially distant graduation

High school seniors in Montgomery County got a special sendoff Saturday.

Hundreds of MCPS students had a graduation ceremony while practicing social distancing. Students stayed with their families in their cars until it was their turn to walk across the stage.

One-by-one, cars lined up, and students got out of them just before their names were read, to receive their diplomas.

Senior speakers at Christiansburg High School’s graduation encouraged their classmates to live in this moment.

“Don’t be so focused on the future that you forget to live in the present,” said senior speaker Garrett Kuchan. “Savor the simple things, value both your lows and your highs equally, knowing that in your most difficult times, you possess the strength to persevere.”

Parents were grateful and eager to capture the moment for their grads from their cars.

